Ciudad Juarez.- In the framework of the commemoration of International Youth Day, which was celebrated on August 12, 10 outstanding Juarenses received yesterday the municipal merit award “Juventud Maass 2024” in honor of chess player Gustavo Maass Garza Ramos.

The municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, awarded the recognitions in an extraordinary session of the City Council.

The winners received an incentive of 10 thousand pesos each.

Biologist Alejandra Villagrana Martínez, 29, received the award for altruistic work in category B for 19 to 29 year-olds.

“During 2023 I was teaching biodiversity classes in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in Juárez; I was in Riberas, most of it was in the southeast, especially around San Pancho, Castillo Peraza, Frida Kahlo, and I was also teaching classes at the Social Reintegration Center for Adolescents on hydroponics, urban gardens, nursery therapy, and biointensive gardens,” he mentioned.

Amparo Beltrán Ceballos, the coordinating councillor of the Youth Council Commission, said that the recognition was given to true leaders and examples in their community.

In giving his message, the mayor said that those who received the award represent a sample of the talent that exists among the youth of Juarez.

Prior to the launch of the call for applications, in which 57 people participated this year, the award was given to those who excelled in academic, productive, artistic, sporting and altruistic activities, and in two categories: A, from 12 to 18 years of age, and B from 19 to 29 years of age.

In academic activities, the winner of group A was Eunice Delgado Vázquez and in group B the prize was awarded to Aaron Lopez Gonzalez; in productive activities, A went to Cinthya Marina Baltazar Caliz and B to Jessed Guadalupe Amaya Hernandez.

In the category of artistic activities, the award went to Tania Evelyn Rivera Vázquez in group A, while in group B it went to Verónica Itzel Muñoz Moreno.

In sports, Paulina Luna Villalobos was recognized in category A, and José Luis Magaña Hernández in category B.

In category A, the winner of altruism was Jesús Arturo López Guzmán, and in category B, it was Alejandra Villagrana Martínez.

