Lazio-Milan, Theo Hernandez and Leao on the sidelines during the cooling break

During the cooling break of the second half of Lazio-Milan, Theo Hernandez and Rafa Leao – entered the field a few minutes after starting from the bench and were protagonists a few moments before the goal that brought the match to 2-2 – they remained on the sidelines on the opposite side of the pitch from the bench, not joining the Rossoneri group that had headed towards Paulo Fonseca to listen to his tactical instructions.

It should be remembered for the record that the two players recently brought onto the field by Paulo Fonseca had just received instructions from the former Roma and Lille coach.

Lazio-Milan, Theo Hernandez and Leao on the sidelines during the cooling break. “Nothing against the team and coach”

“We had been in for two minutes, we didn’t need the cooling break. It was nothing against the team and the coach. Now we have to keep working to win all together. Then people talk, they say things that are not true. Me and Rafa are always with the team to help, and that’s what’s important”, Theo Hernandez’s words to Milan TV.

Lazio-Milan, Theo Hernandez and Leao on the sidelines during the cooling break. Fonseca: “There is no problem”

“The situation of Theo and Leao: there is no problem and I think Theo has already explained. We must not create any problems, this week I spoke with the players who accepted the choice. There is no problem, I was concentrated and I did not see that they were there but I think Theo explained why. We don’t create problems because there aren’t any, the response from the players was good and we shouldn’t create problems when there aren’t any. I don’t run away with excuses and at this moment there is no problem”, Paulo Fonseca’s words to Dazn. Then in a press conference he explains. “Theo has already spoken. I don’t tell lies, you know me, I’m always sincere and honest. There is no problem with Theo and Rafa, they didn’t start the match, I spoke to them during the week and they understood, they came in well because I think that if there had been a problem they wouldn’t have come in like that”.

Milan, Fonseca: “In the second half we didn’t want to play”

“We managed the game well with the ball, I think the team did well because we controlled the game with the ball. In the second half it went differently, we let them play. I understand that it is not a positive moment, maybe in their heads the players want to try not to take them. We have to manage the game with the ball but in the second half we did not want to play”, Paulo Fonseca’s words after his Milan’s 2-2 draw away to Lazio. Was there a man missing in midfield? “For me there is no player missing in the middle of the pitch. We haven’t taken any more risks, that’s the problem. When other teams press higher it should be easier for us”

Lazio-Milan 2-2, Leao saves Fonseca

An intense match with a very spectacular second half that sealed the 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico between Lazio and Milan on the third day of Serie A. Fonseca’s Rossoneri, who had taken the lead in the first half, led the match for a long time before suffering a 1-2 defeat by Baroni’s Lazio in 4′ from 62′ to 66′. At that point the Rossoneri coach changed formation and inserted Theo Hernandez and Leao, in addition to the former Roma player Abraham and Milan found the 2-2 with the Rossoneri number 10 Leao who then, with the French full-back, in disagreement with the coach, during the cooling break of the match, remained isolated, without participating with the rest of the team. A point, thanks to the excluded Leao, which was not enough to overcome the crisis of Milan who rose to just 2 points in three games while the Biancocelesti rose to 4 points. In an intense first half the home team started better and immediately came close to scoring. In the 3rd minute, an exchange between Castellanos and Dia, with the latter anticipating Maignan at the edge of the area, but Pavlovic sliding in saves his own goal. However, Milan took the lead at the first corner with a header from Pavlovic in the 8th minute. After the goal, the Rossoneri kept possession and were seen going forward on several occasions, especially with passes from Pulisic and Okafor.

In the second half Lazio pushes forward and finds the equaliser in the 62nd minute with CastellanosDia serves Nuno Tavares who raises his head from the left and passes it into the middle for the striker who puts it in the net with a low pass to make it 1-1. Then at 66′ the overtaking: Nuno Tavares breaks through on the left, Dia beats Pavlovic and beats Maignan for 2-1. The lead doesn’t last long, though. Milan immediately equalises in the 72nd minute with a quick play by the new arrivals, Theo Hernandez for Abraham who controls and serves Leao, the Portuguese controls the ball on his right foot and shoots into the net to beat Provedel for 2-2. In the final at 80′ Maignan saves the Rossoneri: Castellanos serves Zaccagni in the area, the winger alone in front of Maignan is hypnotized by the French goalkeeper with Pavlovic who then clears. At 94′ Abraham forces Provedel to send it to the corner and saves his team for the final 2-2.