A wolf swimming across the river in Yakutia was filmed

The Russians encountered a wolf swimming across a river in the Sakha Republic and filmed it. Video published Telegram-channel “Hunting and fishing in Yakutia”.

In the footage, filmed by a passenger in a motorboat, a predator swims across a river from one bank to the other. Approaching people, the wolf growls, and then goes around the ship and swims away in the direction of the shore. Before getting out on land, the beast looks back at the boat, and then runs away towards the bushes.

Earlier, in the Shuryshkarsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, a bear was captured swimming across the river in the rain. The predator did not pay any attention to the person filming the video.