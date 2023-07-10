I usually sit at write without a preconceived idea or a certain theme as to what is or should be that beautiful creature, eyesore or little monster made of words that I intend to outline on the screen of the computer: work instrument that while I write I keep attached to me; just above my legs, simply and simply because it is a comfortable position that allows me to feel in the kneesin the hipin it stomachat the tip of the fingersin the handsin the elbowsin the arms, in the joints, in the soles of the feet and in the rest of the body, the rhythm of each of the lines that remain on that blank space that is offered to me as if it were a territory to be populated. I think it’s all about feeling—connecting to everything with all your senses—rather than thinking. That is to say, a stripping of all imposture —or of all wisdom— to let everything flow as best suits you or pleases you. It seems to me that this and nothing else requires the insignificant act of writing down what is being felt and that throbs as if it wanted to show itself —to come to the surface—, to give oneself and share oneself as one shares a huge piece of bread on the table or a pot. of tamales that are cooked on a stove and an hour later are there ready to be tasted. The same ones that are served accompanied by pork beans and fresh panelas —almost freshly made—. Eating —eating ourselves, eating ourselves— is an act of communion and whoever assumes it —just proposing it— can experience it and make the poetic exercise of naming —putting into words— precisely what he perceives or is feeling. Feel, feel, feel it all in every way or every possible way. This —more or less like this, I don’t remember it verbatim now— Pessoa said before me, but it doesn’t matter because his words can also be mine and those of anyone who wants to assume them as their own.

