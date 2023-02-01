The number of participants in mass strikes in the UK on Wednesday, February 1, may reach 500 thousand people. On Tuesday, January 31, the newspaper wrote The Guardian.

It is noted that the actions coordinated by the trade unions could become the largest in the country over the past few decades.

The National Education Union (NEU), the UK’s largest education union, predicts that almost 85% of British schools will be closed on strike days as a result. Also, the transport system is most likely to be paralyzed due to the strike of workers in the railway and aviation sectors.

In addition, civil servants from more than 100 different departments and government agencies will protest. Bus drivers, university professors and museum staff will go on strike.

On January 18, it became known that more than 4,000 operations in UK hospitals could be canceled due to a two-day nurses’ strike. Promotions will be held on February 6 and 7, each of which will last 12 hours. The protesters will seek higher wages.

On January 16, members of the unions of schoolteachers and principals in Scotland began a 16-day strike. The protests will take place in series: workers from different regions will strike every day. As a result, Scottish students across the country will miss a maximum of one day of school.

In mid-December, the first nationwide nurses’ strike in 106 years took place in the UK amid a health crisis. Secretary General of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Pat Cullen then noted that nurses do not want to strike, but see no other way, as the rapid rise in inflation in the country leads to a reduction in their salaries, the cost of which has already fallen by 20% over the past decade. . Cullen stressed that hundreds of nurses leave the profession every day.

In the UK, there is a wave of strikes and rallies of workers in various fields against the backdrop of record inflation and the worsening economic situation in the country. Railway employees, lawyers, airport employees, postmen and workers in other industries are coming out to protest.