Veterinary expert Hassan Bashir, who held leading positions in the Ministry of Livestock over the past years, confirms that Sudan can raise its current production capacity of tanned leather, which does not exceed 4 million pieces, to more than 15 million pieces annually, in addition to producing about 120,000 tons of tanned leather. Gelatin worth more than a billion dollars.

Bashir told Sky News Arabia that reaching these numbers requires providing a strong infrastructure for the local industry, in addition to implementing strict policies that prevent the export of live animals and the manufacture of meat locally and then exported, which could raise the value of exports of animal products, including meat, accessories and leather. And gelatin to at least 10 billion annually.

Obstacles and challenges

Despite its ancient history and the availability of all ingredients, the performance of the leather industry in Sudan did not rise to the required level and, like other industrial sectors, continued to suffer from major problems, which were exacerbated more during the recent period in light of the high cost of production due to the doubling of taxes and customs and service fees by more than 500 percent. percent.

Muhammad Ali, general manager of the Rubatan Factory for Leather Products and a member of the Leather Industries Division of the Sudanese Federation of Industries, referred to many problems facing the leather industry in Sudan. He told Sky News Arabia: “Despite the great importance of the leather industry and the huge added value that It provides the Sudanese economy, but the sector suffers from the lack of the necessary infrastructure and lack of financing, in addition to the high production costs that reduce the competitiveness of the Sudanese product in the global markets.

Ali, who also holds the position of Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce of Leather Products, added: “Because of the many difficulties faced by the leather industry, the number of tanneries has decreased from 20 about two years ago to only 10 at the present time.”

Ali believes that the exorbitant taxes and high customs fees currently imposed constitute a major impediment to the progress of the industry, especially since 20 of the 21 chemicals used in leather tanning are imported from abroad.

Muhammad Haroun, one of the major investors in the field of leather tanning, agrees with what Ali said, but he points to an important point, which is the large rise in the field of wasted leather, either because of smuggling and the absence of the state’s oversight role, or because of the lack of sufficient slaughterhouses that guarantee the safety of the skins.

Haroun said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “About 50 percent of the leather is wasted due to problems related to lack of veterinary follow-up or smuggling to countries in the region, the rest of which is recycled there.”

Those who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” agreed that Sudan possesses the ingredients that can enhance its position in the global leather market, provided that the state assumes its role in solving the major dilemmas facing the sector and works to implement policies that include adopting value chains for animal products, which leads to raising revenues. Exports, and the enactment of legislation that prevents waste and smuggling of leather, in addition to reducing the tax burden on producers, and paying attention to training and spreading the culture of quality.