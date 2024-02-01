You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
José Pékerman.
José Pékerman.
The Argentine coach did not leave the vinotinto team on good terms.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
José Néstor Pékerman sued the Venezuelan Football Federation before FIFA for breach of contract. The Argentine coach took legal action for non-compliance with the termination agreement (termination agreement), which provided for the payment of 4 installments in the months of April, May, June and July 2023.
This was reported by the lawyer Marcelo Sallareswho this Thursday revealed the Resolution of the FIFA Football Tribunal, which ruled in favor of Pékerman.
Now the FVF will have 45 days to pay the sums detailed in the resolution, plus 5% annual interest from 8/22/23.
The millionaire payment that the Venezuelan Federation to Pékerman It was detailed as follows: USD $1,710,000 net (One million seven hundred and ten thousand dollars) in compensation owed, plus 5% annual interest from August 22, 2023 and until the date of effective payment.
USD $1,145,700 net (One million one hundred forty-five thousand, seven hundred dollars) as contractual penalty.
Resolution of the FIFA Football Court favorable to Dt 🇦🇷 Pékerman José vs @FVF_Official 🇻🇪, for breach of the termination agreement.
The Federation has 45 days to pay the sums detailed in the resolution, plus 5% annual interest from 8/22/23. pic.twitter.com/GKlhvMrbMs
— Marcelo Bee Selllares (@mbeesellares) February 1, 2024
José Pekerman stopped being coach of the Venezuelan soccer team before the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, after a cycle that barely lasted 15 months.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#José #Pékerman #wins #millionaire #lawsuit #Venezuela
Leave a Reply