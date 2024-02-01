José Néstor Pékerman sued the Venezuelan Football Federation before FIFA for breach of contract. The Argentine coach took legal action for non-compliance with the termination agreement (termination agreement), which provided for the payment of 4 installments in the months of April, May, June and July 2023.

This was reported by the lawyer Marcelo Sallareswho this Thursday revealed the Resolution of the FIFA Football Tribunal, which ruled in favor of Pékerman.

Now the FVF will have 45 days to pay the sums detailed in the resolution, plus 5% annual interest from 8/22/23.

The millionaire payment that the Venezuelan Federation to Pékerman It was detailed as follows: USD $1,710,000 net (One million seven hundred and ten thousand dollars) in compensation owed, plus 5% annual interest from August 22, 2023 and until the date of effective payment.

USD $1,145,700 net (One million one hundred forty-five thousand, seven hundred dollars) as contractual penalty.

Resolution of the FIFA Football Court favorable to Dt 🇦🇷 Pékerman José vs @FVF_Official 🇻🇪, for breach of the termination agreement.

José Pekerman stopped being coach of the Venezuelan soccer team before the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, after a cycle that barely lasted 15 months.

