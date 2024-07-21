He Book “Eichmann and the Banality of Evil” by Hannah Arendt It is a call to the collective conscience of a people. greatest of sins It’s in give up thinking for yourself. After the Israeli Mossad manages to capture the officer responsible for coordinating the execution of the “final solution” to the Jewish question of the Nazi Germanyshe proposes to the New Yorker magazine a series of articles on the trial. She had not returned to Jerusalem since she managed to escape from the concentration camps. The trial seemed to her a horrendous spectacle on the part of the State. Her position brought her into conflict with her community, her friends and even her family. They could not understand why she was defending this “monster.” It is monstrous to fall into the game of the resentment on which the foundations of a State are intended to be established, lies condition the development of the nation forever. And he concludes, “Of course I have a position! The Impartiality does not mean neutrality. Demands UNDERSTAND“A mediocre officer who refuses to think for himself because he must follow “orders” is more dangerous than Hitler himself.

This is how the first part of this article begins, published on July 23, 2023 (bit.ly/3Kc6qJj). A year later, I regret that I was wrong in my reasoning. The case of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) it’s a political control issue. A year later, I do not see a confrontation between the parties over the social function that knowledge can play in fulfilling an agenda of rights and progress for people.

Instead, I detect an outdated discourse on the election of the Rector under the supposed argument of participatory democracy. As if the democratic principle were fulfilled more effectively if we return to the times of drums and beer to see who wins. Great debate of ideas!

Freedom of expression, the defense of pluralism within the “Rosalina House”, the modernization of its Organic Law and respect for the legal framework are argued for. The Federal Authority is applauded, as if it were an example of what is demanded by different voices within the institution. This debate is not minor, as I have pointed out for some time, what is at stake are the rules of coexistence when it comes to differences with those in power. If an institution of this caliber, such as the UAS, is trampled on “by force”, what can they not do with any individual, company, intermediate organization or association!

Since that first reflection, some things have happened in Sinaloa and Mexico with respect to how power is exercised. Not only have there been uprisings and assassination attempts. The acting Rector was deposed and the person in charge of his office has been gagged, as well as several (former) university officials. There is no better negotiation mechanism than having a gun pointed between your eyes. That is how I understand the request of the university authorities to suspend the complaints and the rejection by the authority.

However, the evidence does not leave those who hold power in a good light when it comes to procedures. The LXIV Legislature of the State Congress has received two setbacks that are quite illustrative of how to resolve conflicts. On both occasions it was pointed out for exceeding its powers, one regarding the reform of the General Law of Higher Education and another when it dethroned (in a bad way) the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. In short, the Legislative power was shown to be a political arm of the Executive Power. Perhaps they acted with “good intentions,” but in both cases they were not legally correct. The “pro-democracy” groups within the UAS, the print media or the personalities – whose clarity of thought I respect – say nothing about this.

I insist, if there are abuses, they should be punished. It is in everyone’s interest that justice not be politicized, just as it is in everyone’s interest to have a State where legislators respect the Law and do not claim the right to what is “justice.” In times when “the canaries in the mine are suffocating from the lack of air of freedom,” we need solid institutions in favor of values ​​where reason and plurality are appreciated.

I know that many people find it difficult to talk about the UAS without drowning in “cuenismo”. Until we get out of there, the underlying problem is the banality of the evil present in the actors involved. There is no desire for justice. Nor is there a desire to rescue the University. There is a desire for revenge. And of course, a new caste of servants of “the nation”, writers at the service of power.

As the classic goes, we do not want to change masters, but to stop being dogs. Let us discuss this point. Knowledge at the service of social rights and the progress of the common good. There we will see who is at odds with whom. If “Cuenism” is a factor that prevents the much vaunted modernization, or if there are other factors that are worse for the advancement of the university “cause.”

So be it.

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education

