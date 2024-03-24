Recently, it was announced that Chicago, one of the cities that suffers the most from the immigration crisis in the United Statesbegan to apply a restriction that New York used at the time and which aims to avoid the saturation of migrant shelters. With this intention, the sixty-day maximum stay period began to be applied in the shelters intended to contain those who have just arrived in the country and have no place to stay.

Recently, the immigration crisis has become a concern for different cities and states in the United States. Given the problems caused by the high flow of illegal migrants entering the territory, different governments take measures to try to ensure that this situation does not overwhelm their systems.

In that sense, at the time New York limited the maximum stay in migrant shelters. This made people re-register and apply from time to time and forced renewal in these spaces, which in many cases were already saturated. In a sensitive situation, Chicago, Illinois applied the same initiative.

Chicago limits stays in migrant shelters

Although the regulations were approved in November, now The sixty-day deadlines began to expire and the first departures of immigrants began to take place. of the shelters. According to data from Telemundo, this Monday just over thirty people had to leave their places. Ultimately, about three did, while the remaining migrants got an extension.

The city of Chicago began limiting stays in migrant shelters. Photo:EFE Share

As happened in New York and other places that applied this regulation, the fact that the deadline expires and a shelter has to be abandoned does not mean that the person will be left without a place to live. For migrants who have finished their stay and still need a place, In the case of Chicago, they can go to the bus station and there request a new space somewhere else..