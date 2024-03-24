Recently, the immigration crisis has become a concern for different cities and states in the United States. Given the problems caused by the high flow of illegal migrants entering the territory, different governments take measures to try to ensure that this situation does not overwhelm their systems.
Chicago limits stays in migrant shelters
Although the regulations were approved in November, now The sixty-day deadlines began to expire and the first departures of immigrants began to take place. of the shelters. According to data from Telemundo, this Monday just over thirty people had to leave their places. Ultimately, about three did, while the remaining migrants got an extension.
As happened in New York and other places that applied this regulation, the fact that the deadline expires and a shelter has to be abandoned does not mean that the person will be left without a place to live. For migrants who have finished their stay and still need a place, In the case of Chicago, they can go to the bus station and there request a new space somewhere else..
