The few millimeters that Fermín Aldeguer moved on the starting grid earned him a double 'long lap' penalty, and ultimately conditioned the entire race in Portimao. And the fact is that the Murcian driver, who had placed himself in first position, was the great favorite. However, the harsh sanction he took took its toll on him. “I realized as soon as I started and I knew that they were going to sanction me, I had never made a mistake like that,” he acknowledged. After completing the two long laps, Aldeguer placed himself in thirteenth position and from there a wild and impossible comeback was launched, but which took him to the final fourth place which, despite everything, left a very good taste in the driver's mouth. that next season he will race with Ducati in MotoGP.

Without Aldeguer, his teammate Alonso López had taken command of the race, in search of his second victory of the year that would consolidate him in the classification. The man from Madrid did not manage to escape from his rivals, as he tried, but the worst thing is that he left alone on the eleventh lap, right in the middle of the race, assuming a new twist in the script.

And there appeared Arón Canet, who from behind was recovering positions from the start (he had passed seventh in the first lap) to take the lead. The Valencian had saved tires and in the second half of the test he was the fastest and was able to manage the end of the race. Thanks to that advantage, he had a cushion for the final laps and was able to savor his first victory in Moto2. A much desired victory, which comes in his fifth season in the intermediate category, and after twenty podiums without reaching the highest step. “He needed her and that's why she was so celebrated,” commented the man from Corbera after breaking down crying on the podium. “But after today it will only be one more victory and from tomorrow he will have to work to be champion as if Portimao had not happened,” he added.

Canet was accompanied on the podium by Joe Roberts and Manu González, whose third position was not enough after a very consistent weekend. Aldeguer managed to secure fourth position after a battle in the last lap with the Japanese Ogura, in a top 10 in which three other Spaniards finished: Sergio García, sixth; Albert Arenas, eighth; and Marcos Ramírez, ninth.