Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the construction of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD). Details about how its opening will change city routes became known to Moslenta.

To date, the project has been implemented by 62 percent. The opening of the new route is scheduled for 2023. The total cost of MSD amounted to 547 billion rubles.

The opening of the diameter will improve the movement of more than 600 urban ground transport routes. This means an improvement in the transport situation for more than three million passengers – that is how many people use the indicated routes per day.

In addition, thanks to the MSD, the Moscow ambulance will be able to respond to calls even more quickly. Today it is considered one of the fastest in the world, but with the opening of the route, the travel time to the patient and back to the hospital will be reduced by an average of 20 percent.

