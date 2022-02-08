Mexico.- The President Counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova Vianelloassured that he has nothing to forgive President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The head of Mexico’s electoral authority has been the target of attacks by the head of the Federal Executive Branch in recent months, attacks that have intensified since the June 2021 midterm elections.

Interviewed in the “Skylight” uploaded to the platform LatinusLorenzo Córdova Vianello maintained that if it weren’t for the fact that he knows how to remain calm, he would not have lasted 8 years at the National Electoral Institute.

Using an analogy with a soccer game, the interviewer pointed out that “in the stands they don’t stop insulting him”, referring to the constant attacks he has been a victim of in the current federal government, to which the public servant highlighted who also “applaud” him, as happens with referees in matches.

While being questioned about whether he has received threats, the president of the INE emphasized that “nothing out of the ordinary”, taking into account that he occupies a high position in the Mexican State.

Meanwhile, Córdova Vianello maintained that he has taken care of carrying out his duties at the INE, not worrying about the various attacks that since National Palace they address him, emphasizing that this is part of the “naturalness” of the environment when holding public office.

“You have to learn to live with it, as an official, but also in a democratic society, that shouldn’t be normal and you don’t have to get used to it,” said the public servant.

During the last few months, the National Electoral Institute and its members, especially Lorenzo Cordova and Ciro Murayamahave been the target of all kinds of comments, accusations and criticism from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his party, Morena.

Criticism and attacks against the body in charge of the elections have intensified with the revocation of mandate of the head of the Federal Executive; both the federal president and the militants of the guinda party have accused the electoral authority of opposing the exercise of direct citizen participation.