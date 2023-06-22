Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 1:01 p.m.



| Updated 9:57 p.m.

By order of the investigating court 8 of Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), the National Police arrested this Wednesday the mayoress of Sitges, Aurora Carbonell (ERC), and four other people, including councilor Jaume Monasterio, also from ERC . Even so, Carbonell, who was re-elected last Saturday, has been released with a summons to appear this Friday before the judge investigating the case.

The court has opened proceedings, since May 2022, for the alleged crimes of prevarication, embezzlement and documentary falsification, among others, according to judicial sources. The actions of the Sitges City Council in the granting of presumed irregular subsidies to the Taula del Tercer Sector and to a local cooperative are being investigated. The presumed award of subsidies and minor contracts would have been formalized between 2017 and 2022.

At this time, a total of 13 people are being investigated in these proceedings: the mayoress and 8 councilors of the Sitges City Council of the stage that is being investigated, and 4 individuals who were part of one of the cooperatives investigated. According to judicial sources, the Police have carried out searches at the City Hall and at homes to intervene documentation related to the investigated entities.

In a statement, the Sitges City Council has assured that it stopped the subsidies when detecting possible external irregularities. “We have reports that ensure the absence of administrative and even less criminal responsibilities, and that demonstrate the diligence of the Sitges City Council”, affirms the consistory.