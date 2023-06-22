In a fascinating new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society Bthere was talk of a new, newly discovered species of skink that turned out to be 1,000 times heavier than its relatives. This astonishing discovery has shed light on the fact that ihe largest skink ever known died out 47,000 years agojust as many other giant Australian creatures were disappearing from the face of the Earth.

The scientists who made this discovery argue that there may be many other giant skink specimens of the time, yet to be identified and buried who knows where, and the delay in the discovery of this new species reflects thelimited attention devoted to the study of reptile fossils in Australia.

Typically, a garden skink weighs around 2 grams (0.07 ounces), and like other continents, Australia is home to numerous skink species, but is also notable for its presence of large specimens lenses belonging to the skink family, such as blue-tongued lizards and pebbles, the latter of which can reach a weight of 1 kilogram (2.2 lb).

The scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B reported the announcement of the discovery of an extinct species called Tiliqua frangeswhich was even more impressive, and it is estimated that this species could reach the size of a forearm than an adult human and weigh approximately 2 kilograms (4.4 lb).

Its bulk was so imposing that paleontologists who studied it affectionately gave it nicknames such as “Mega Chonk” And “Chonkasaurus(note that it is not to be confused with Chonkosaurus, the giant snapping turtle of Chicago).

What else do we know about this skink and the others in existence

The doctor Kailah Thornof the Western Australian Museum, told IFLScience that most of the 1,700 skink species currently living rely on speed and camouflage to avoid becoming prey to other animals, as well as taking advantage of their tail-docking ability. Frangenshowever, had a completely different approach: it was covered in heavy armor and equipped with sharp spines.

Indeed, it was precisely these characteristics that drew the attention of scientists to the presence of Frangens, and how he has declared Dr. Diana Fusco, del Flinders University Paleontology Laboratory:

“During excavations in Wellington Caves, we started to find these spiked armor plates that had never been seen before. We understood that we had something unique and interesting”.

In Australia, land tortoises do not exist, and scientists believe Frangens occupied a similar ecological niche, feeding on low vegetation and fruit thanks to its wide mouth, while being too massive for most predators. Constrictor snakes may have been a threat to a slow-moving reptile of this size, and other possible threats may have included marsupial lions and large birds of prey.

As Thorn pointed out in an interview also with our colleagues at IFLScience:

“It would have been difficult for predators to deal with those thorns.”

Frangens have been present in Australia for at least a million years, and a tentatively dated specimen may have lived between 1.5 and 2 million years ago. This makes it difficult to pinpoint the timing of their extinction, which occurred very close to the time humans first spread across the continent.

Thorn avoids entering the notoriously contentious debate about the causes of the extinction of Australia’s megafauna, saying that more research and data are needed, however he admits that if Frangens had been tasty, their defenses would have offered limited protection against tools and fire .

Alternatively, the extinction of many larger species around the same time may have changed the ecosystem in such a way that it was unsuitable for Frangens to survive.

Thorn noted that large, long-lived species are the “weakest trophic link” in the face of rapid environmental change, and said:

“The fact that even relatively small species disappeared despite not reaching 100 kilograms (220 lb) shows that you don’t have to be huge to be vulnerable.”

The scientific paper notes that while Frangens appears to have been widespread in Australia, no evidence has been found that matches the presence of the pebbles, despite many of these areas still being home to the smaller relatives. Thus, it appears that the extinction of Frangens paved the way for the species commonly known as “sleepy lizards.”

