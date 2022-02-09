Mayor Eric Adams at the center of what is referred to as “Fishgate”. The politician has been making arguments since his election. He chose his brother as Deputy Chief of Police and appointed him as Deputy Chief of Police a friend investigated for corruption

New moment of embarrassment for the new mayor of New York Eric Adams, who after bragging about being vegan was surprised by reporters eating fish in an Italian restaurant in Midtown, Osteria La Baia.

“I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspiring to follow a vegetarian diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect and occasionally eat fish,” he admitted.

But until the day before, his spokesman Maxwell Young had denied Politico that Adams consumed fish. The latest in a series of denials. And now the mayor has ended up in what has been dubbed the “Fishgate” on social media.

A case that reinforces the fears that the dem leader manipulates the truth a little, as happened in the election campaign when he said he lived in Brooklyn but did not show the rent, only to bring the journalists to visit the house, where he was discovered some salmon in the fridge.

A story that therefore questions the reliability of the mayor, whose image was also tarnished by his decision to appoint his brother as deputy head of the police – a move later resized by the ethics commission – and his friend Philip Banks III as deputy mayor , investigated (but not yet indicted) in a case of public corruption.