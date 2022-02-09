Penny Richards, a woman in charge of temporary housing for cats in need in Arlington, Virginia, was approached to help a couple of four-week-old kittens found on the street. One of the two had a congenital problem and was in very critical condition.

“The other kitten spent all her time around her sick brother, as if she knew she needed comfort and help,” Penny said. Despite her best efforts, the kitten did not survive and her sister found herself alone. “I called her Koa, because in Hawaiian she means fighter or brave.” For a couple of weeks, the kitten has always been with her temporary family, constantly seeking attention and cuddles. She had a lot of energy and the medical tests showed she was healthy.

“When we put her in a room with older cats, she quickly became the boss of the group, despite her small size,” says Penny. Even when she played with the other cats she always tried to stay close to her temporary owner, she “she was always attached to my legs and she climbed on me”. Koa was always on the lookout for attention, and Penny knew she had to find her a friend of her size.

“Three weeks after Koa arrived, my husband was working on a construction site when he heard a meow.” The man and his colleagues found a small kitten who did not want to be caught. The cat was hiding in a drain, so Penny’s husband and his colleagues had to break it to get the kitten.

At the end of the day, her husband took him home with him, imagining that he could be the right friend for the kitten. The six-week-old cat was called Casper: «he was a bit shy and often tended to hide by finding shelters in the house. Little by little he learned to love humans and became very affectionate ».

After solving some minor breathing problems, Casper was placed in a room with Koa: the two immediately made an extraordinary friendship and became inseparable.

Koa found comfort in a new brother after losing his biological one, and Penny immediately sought a couple adoption for them. “Fortunately it happened – she says – they were adopted by a family and now live happily together. I couldn’t be happier for them. ‘