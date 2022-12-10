Mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin reported on December 10 about a civilian who died during shelling of the city by Ukrainian militants last Friday.

“Information has been received about the victim of yesterday’s evening shelling of the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk. In the house of the private sector, which was completely destroyed as a result of a direct hit, the corpse of a man was found, ”he said in his Telegram channel.

On the eve of Kulemzin reported on the massive shelling of the city. According to him, Ukrainian troops fired at least 20 rockets from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). He noted that as a result of the shelling there were dead, but their number was not specified.

On December 8, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the attacks on Donetsk damaged two buildings of humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as the cars of their employees.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

