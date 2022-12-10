It seems that our soccer team was eliminated as a reflection and influence of the crises that prevail in the country.

I don’t know so much about soccer, but specialists in this sport say that such results should not be interrelated.

There are countries that are going through difficult times in their economy and yet are succeeding in the World Cup in Qatar, such as Brazil or Argentina. Or, that countries with a reality or potential capacity, similar to ours or even below our own level, have already reached at least the round of 16 and quarterfinals, as is the case with African teams.

The fact is that once again we did not even reach the so-called fifth game in the knockout phase.

Everything then points to the disorganization and commercial nature of professional soccer in Mexico and there are many causes of failure: from the lack of competitiveness, the lack of a system that captures and develops talents in the child and adolescent population, the excess of hiring of foreigners, low-level blanks and many other erratic decisions. Likewise, studying and adapting the methods and practices applied by countries that display good football in each world championship and accumulate victories, for example, France and not to mention Brazil, which are prosecuting local talent and stimulating it until its culmination in the most High international skills. Another point that also deserves consideration is the exchange of games between the United States and Mexico leagues, until it is optimized.

It is time to demand that the owners of professional teams commit to making changes no longer for purely commercial purposes, but primarily for sports purposes in order to harmonize the great Mexican fans with the quality of their National Team, today so disparate. In any case, undertake an in-depth analysis to detect gaps and omissions, as well as plan, define strategies, reorganize and act systematically. In short, overcome the recurring “and merit”, as well as defeatist attitudes or worse still psychological complexes at various times that have been blamed on our National Team.

Only then will we stray from the path of failure, and be able to one day be in the finals and justifiably go to the Angel of Independence to shout MEXICO!