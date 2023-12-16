Saturday, December 16, 2023, 09:57



The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, has sent a letter to the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in which he requests that, “in the event that 15,000 million euros are allocated to Catalonia to cancel part of its debt, proportionally, 82 million euros are allocated to the citizens of Alcantarilla through its City Council. This is stated in the letter sent last Wednesday.

In the document, it is stated that “at the Alcantarilla City Council we are aware of the sensitivity of the Government that it presides in treating all Spaniards in conditions of maximum equality, as promulgated by the Spanish Constitution.” For this reason, “knowing the agreements for his investiture, reached by the party that mostly supports his Government and minority pro-independence parties,” he assures that “we understand that at some point the forgiveness of 15,000 million euros of the debt of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia».

Thus, as a vindication of “the necessary equality among Spaniards”, it informs you that the Plenary of Alcantarilla approved on November 30 to process that request. And he concludes that he has “the security and confidence that he will respond, under the principle of equality, to our request,” even “giving him thanks in advance,” he concludes his letter.