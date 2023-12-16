Genoa – “If you are over 70 years old and have had your booster shot for the flu, but not for Covid, it is as if you went riding a motorbike with his helmet unfastened. It doesn't seem difficult to understand. Then everyone does as they wish, but when they end up in hospital don't say that they didn't know and that no one told them.” Thus Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, on X. “Covid continues to cause more damage than the flu, even after the advent of the omicron variant – recalls Bassetti posting a study published in the Lancet -. With Covid you die more, you stay in hospital more and you go to intensive care more.”