The Murcia City Council yesterday deactivated the maximum alert due to the poor air quality in the municipality, which had been triggered after the recommended limits of PM10 particles in suspension had been exceeded for almost a week, as stated in the municipal protocol in force. These particles, along with PM2.5, are the smallest and most harmful to the lungs. However, the City Council yesterday maintained level 1 (notice), since these limits continued to be exceeded.

The decision revokes the ban that was in place to paralyze works and demolitions in the 'almond' of the city, as well as access to the center for heavy vehicles.

Likewise, the use of municipal park-and-ride parking is no longer free today, although tomorrow, Friday and until Sunday, parking without paying will be allowed again, as had been agreed at the beginning of last December to facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors during the most important weekends of these Christmas holidays. We must remember that on Friday the Three Kings Parade will be held.

Municipal sources explained that the decision was made after verifying that on Tuesday, 43.07 µg/m3 were recorded at the San Basilio station, while the daily average of PM10 yesterday at the Alcantarilla station was 34.04 µg/m3. m3.

If the evolution of the values ​​continues to be positive, as predicted by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the protocol will be deactivated, the same sources added. There is also no prediction of the intrusion of air masses of African origin over the southeast of the peninsula.

More meters and zonal map



The Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, highlighted that the regional administration is working on the modernization of the air quality level measuring stations, as well as the installation of new ones. In statements made yesterday in La Unión, he indicated that a new booth is already operating in Molina de Segura (the ninth in the Region) and that the one already installed on Paseo de Florencia, next to Ronda Sur, in Murcia, will soon come into operation. What will number ten do?

A second step, he added, is the study that the University of Murcia has carried out “for the zoning of the Region” in this matter, which will allow “advance in the new air quality strategy” of the Community to improve it. This, he said, must be done in collaboration with local administrations, but also with the state.