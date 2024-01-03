Giroud and Leao (photo Lapresse)
Lazio-Roma, Milan-Atalanta and… Italian Cup, dates-times of the quarter-finals
There Serie A League announced the program of quarter finals Of Italian Cup which will take place from 9 to 11 January. It starts on Tuesday 9th at 9pm with Fiorentina-Bolognathe next day, Wednesday 10th, two derbies: at 6pm Lazio-Rome and at 9pm Milan-Atalanta.
To close on Thursday 11th the challenge between the winner of Juventus-Salernitana and Frosinone.
This is the program for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup
TUESDAY 9 JANUARY
at 9pm: Fiorentina-Bologna
WEDNESDAY 10 JANUARY
at 6pm: Lazio-Roma
at 9pm: Milan-Atalanta
THURSDAY 11 JANUARY:
at 9pm: Winner Juventus/Salernitana – Frosinone
