Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal submitted his resignation on Tuesday before being re-assigned on Wednesday to form the new government.

Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk became the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, leaving the position of Minister of the Interior, which was replaced by Mohamed Ahmed Ould Mohamed El Amine, who was director of the President’s Office.

The new government is characterized by the departure of ministers from their posts and the emergence of new faces.

Ministers assigned sovereign portfolios remained in their posts, including the Ministers of Justice and Islamic Affairs.

The new government includes 4 women compared to 6 in the previous government team.

Al-Ghazwani appointed Yahya Ould Ahmed Al-Waqef to the position of Minister and Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic.

Waqif was prime minister under President Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi, who was overthrown by the 2009 coup.

During his recitation of the decree to form the new government, Al-Waqif made it clear that this change came “in the interest” of the president to inject new blood into the government’s work and raise the level of the administration’s performance, efficiency and proximity to the citizen.

Ghazwani has been in power since August 2019.