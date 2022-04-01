DThe nationwide seven-day incidence is lower than the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Friday morning as 1586.4. For comparison: the day before the value was 1625.1. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1756.4 (previous month: 1213.0).

The health authorities in Germany reported 252,530 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from figures that Status of the RKI dashboard play from 05.00 o’clock. A week ago there were 296,498 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every weekday, and Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg, for example, do not report data at the weekend. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 304 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 288 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,357,039 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.21 according to the RKI on Thursday (Wednesday: also 7.21). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.







The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday as 16,754,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 129,695.