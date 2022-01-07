Rome – Friday night with international football on television: it is played in France, Germany, England.

SKY. Advance of the eighteenth day of the Bundesliga tonight on Sky Sport Football: at 20.30 appointment with Bayern Munich-Borussia M., commentary by Pietro Nicolodi.

It is also played in Ligue1: at 21 Bordeaux-Olympique Marseille, “live” on Sky Sport Action with Gianluigi Bagnulo at the microphone.

DAZN. For the FA Cup it starts at 9 pm Swindon Town-Manchester City, according to Alberto Santi.

NEW YEAR, OLD DAZN. Despite the new football coordinator Pier Luigi Pardo said in recent days to “La Repubblica” that “The initial adjustment problems are overcome”, the beginning of 2022 with some problems for Dazn as widely manifested by many of his subscribers yesterday on social media: problems reception in addition to the usual modest quality of the images and stories of the matches.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS