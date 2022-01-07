January 7 is not a day like any other in Formula 1. In fact, in 1985 the driver was born who would rewrite its history, breaking record after record, even those that seemed unbeatable. This is of course Lewis Hamilton, who turns 37 today. A special birthday, as it coincides with the silence on social networks in which the seven-time world champion ended after the sensational events in Abu Dhabi, where the decision of race director Michael Masi to give another lap ‘racing‘practically took the title away from him.

Silence on one side, tons of affection on the other. Starting with Mercedes, who celebrates it like this: “Seven times F1 world champion. Centurion (in the sense of a driver who has reached 100 victories, ed). Record breaker. Knight of the kingdom. Happy birthday Lewis Hamilton“, Adding the goat icon, which in English is said Goat. And that is also an acronym for Greatest Of All Time, the best ever.

7x F1 Champion. Centurion. Record Breaker. Knight of the Realm. Happy Birthday @LewisHamilton 🐐💜 pic.twitter.com/ItrZ9VczuX – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 7, 2022

Of course, F1 was also added to the good wishes to Hamilton. Also in this tweet we refer to the 100th victory of Sir Lewis, obtained in Sochi, as can be seen from the bottle of champagne.