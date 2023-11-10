The alley into which Marvel has entered seems to have no way out. Perhaps there is a solution, punching the wall until a ray of hopeful light enters through a hole in the wailing wall, surrounded by rubble. Interest in the MCU has decreased, despite the virtues of the second season of ‘Loki’. There are those who have gotten off the train because they were not able to cover all the material available to find out about the party. The coffee lovers continue to enjoy the references and interconnections between the series and the movies, but the general public shows serious signs of fatigue. The proof is the reception of the latest releases under the Disney label, below expectations, except for the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, which plays in another league. ‘The Marvels’ doesn’t burst onto the billboard like the 7th Cavalry, rather it rubs salt in the wound. The effort to regain momentum is being inane. Although the collection figures are not negligible today, the way the box office is going globally, they do not reach the objectives nor do they have the strength of yesteryear. The horse is no longer a winner and demotivation grows.

The audiovisual arm of Marvel has lost strength in its fight to control the entertainment industry and one of the reasons for a certain lack of confidence on the part of its potential audience is having stumbled upon the same obstacle as the world of comics. The superhero genre remains among the best sellers if we talk about comics, but the succulent sales of yesteryear have been an illusion since the 90s. There are collections that do not stand up. Some titles are closed, others are opened, characters are crossed, events are invented, ideas are restarted and iconic names are laid out for the new generations, to start from scratch looking for an audience that may never arrive…

In this sea of ​​paper heroes, with adventures that merge, plot arcs that touch each other and winks here and there to the scholars, it is difficult to find out about the kaleidoscopic show if you have just arrived or do not have time to update yourself with so much streaming offering. The mess of cartoons, with so many titles published monthly, has infected cinema and series. It is difficult not to get confused and enjoy the show if we lack information. With the multiverse many doors have been opened and the public does not want to go through them all. The simplicity of that ‘Iron Man’ that changed everything has been left behind. The first Avengers movie is already more than a decade old. With so much dimension to explore, the average viewer becomes desperate if they do not handle all the pieces of the puzzle with relative comfort. While waiting for ‘Secret Wars’ to supposedly fix the mess, with the excuse of recovering some missing roles that had millions of fans, ‘The Marvels’ emphasizes the problem, a narrative chaos of bittersweet digestion, especially if you are not an expert in the history of the Marvel Universe. It is not the ideal tourniquet to relieve bleeding.

Space adventure



To better enjoy ‘The Marvels’ it is advisable to have seen at least ‘Captain Marvel’ and the series ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’, especially the latter to better understand the relationship between some characters that move on the board. The reading is enriched by having more keys, otherwise it seems like a simple space adventure, simple entertainment, whose action does not stand out visually compared to other similar productions. The three protagonists behave like Power Rangers and we find out better what is happening, and what each one has to do at a certain moment, because the characters themselves verbalize it. The comedic tone, somewhat cold, makes clear the lightness of the proposal, whose tight duration is an advantage over previous UCM proposals. It’s not bad, but it’s not good either, and the worst thing that can happen to a Marvel movie at this point is that it generates indifference. Without epic, there is no emotion.

The leading trio of actresses works, they underline empowerment and sisterhood without fanfare, with a clear message: unity is strength. The approach and part of the knot go at an enviable pace, until Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau land on a planet where they talk singing, as if the locals were in a musical. With a costume design and art based on scraps left over from other productions, the comparison with an imitation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is inevitable. It’s a tastelessly done Bollywood sketch. Due to such audacity in the script, the space adventure suffers. The villain does not help to elevate the show, nor does Ms. Marvel’s family, too present for those who do not know her – stuck to her daughter’s butt -, although there is a review of the character, who she is and where she comes from, at the beginning of the film, with a curious animated comic piece. Deus ex machina after deus ex machina, the film progresses to a post-credits scene that points to where the Marvel Overexpanded Cinematic Universe is going, phase by phase. Directed by Nia DaCosta, responsible for the ‘Candyman’ reboot, who probably hasn’t been allowed to work as she pleases. Too many people giving their opinions during the making of a project of these characteristics, starting with the supposed followers of Marvel on social networks.