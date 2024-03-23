The beaches of the Mar Menor have begun to be marked, reaching a total of 60 coastal stretches where bathing areas will be protected for the summer season. The beacons will begin to be installed tomorrow, Monday, and will remain for nine months to protect bathers from possible inconvenience or risks that recreational boats may cause. The signage also includes the areas for the entry and exit of small boats and other users (jet skis, kayaks), using red, yellow and green buoys.

The marking of bathing areas around the Mar Menor, and especially La Manga, has turned out to be a controversial issue between the administrations and the residents of the lagoon. In recent summers, successive invasions of beaches by boats or jet skis, very close to bathers, have been reported. This year the regional government will spend 300,074 euros of its own funds for these actions.

As a novelty, and to protect the seabed and its fauna and flora, the replacement of concrete dead bodies with biotopes is contemplated “in those cases in which a new installation or replacement is required,” the general director of the Mar Menor, Victor Serrano. To select the definitive location of the anchorages “it was essential to previously inspect the area, so as to avoid impacts on protected marine species such as nacra, seahorse, or on seagrass meadows, preferably locating them on bare bottoms.” of vegetation,” added the general director.

Among other actions, the lead cable is being replaced with another less polluting material to prevent this metal from damaging the ecosystem. In addition, all the systems that have been detected and that are not reusable (deads, ropes, chains, buoys, etc.) are being removed from the area where the beacons are intended to be installed. Nor will the installation of ropes or chains that join the dead or biotopes of the polygons at the bottom be allowed, to avoid sweeping impacts on the marine substrate and the impact on different marine species.