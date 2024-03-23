Shakira announced on her social networks a photo session in advance of her new single 'Puntería', performed together with rapper Cardi B. This promotion is part of the preparations for her new album 'Las mujeres ya no Llorn', which will be released March 22nd. In these photographs, the Colombian singer poses with the Franco-British actor Lucien Leon Laviscount. Who is this actor and in what productions has he participated?

Who is Lucien León Laviscount, the protagonist of the song 'Puntería' by Shakira?

Lucien Leon Laviscount grew up in Lancashire, was born on June 9, 1992 and is currently 31 years old. She debuted in the teen drama Grange Hillproduced by BBC One. Later, his popularity increased thanks to his participation in the series Coronation Street and in reality Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2015, he participated in the FOX horror comedy 'Scream Queens' and in 2020 he landed the role of Alexander Cabot in The CW series 'Katy Keene'. His most notable work to date is his participation as Alfie in the second season of the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'.

Jay's starring role in the BBC comedy 'Peacock' It constitutes his last recognized work.

Photo session published on Shakira's Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Shakira

What songs will 'Women No Longer Cry' have?

The album 'Las Mujeres No Ya Llor' will include, in addition to 'La Fuerte', a variety of new songs, such as 'Cohete', a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro; '(In parentheses)', in conjunction with Border Group; 'Aiming', made with Cardi B; 'Long time no see'; 'How where and when'; 'Ultima' and 'Nassau'. Regarding this last song, the artist has shared through her digital platforms that this song will be characterized by incorporating the rhythm of Afrobeat, which marks her first foray into this musical genre.

When will 'Women No Longer Cry' be published?

The official release date of the album is March 22, and it will be presented in four different versions. The diamond color edition will be on sale in all commercial establishments, while the special editions in red, sapphire and emerald colors will have limited availability.

When will Shakira's next concert be?

So far, no concrete details have been revealed about the anticipated tour. However, in a recent interview with Billboard, the singer was clear about her expectations regarding her upcoming performances: “I think my next tour will be the most significant of my career. I'm really excited.” According to the magazine Helloinformation provided by his relatives indicates that he intends to make four presentations at the stadium Santiago Bernabéu of Madrid in June 2025.

What is Shakira's real name?

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripolla prominent Colombian artist, was born in Barranquilla in 1977. She is the daughter of William Mebarak Chadidwho has Lebanese roots, and from Nidia Ripoll Torradowho has Catalan and Italian ancestry.

