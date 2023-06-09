Friday, June 9, 2023, 7:33 p.m.



| Updated 7:45 p.m.

Red, violet, green and blue, the four columns that represent social platforms came together this Friday in a demonstration that toured the main streets of Murcia from 10 am, coinciding with the Day of the Autonomous Community. Among the requests is that “another Region is necessary” and the rights and protection of women must be at the “center of policies”; that the environmental crisis “be fought, not encouraged”. They also called for “defense” of pensions, “decent” wages; schools of “quality, public and free”, and that health “does not depend on the economic income of the people”, stated in a statement the Unitary Platform of Collectives ‘Marches of Dignity’.

Specifically, the first purple column left from the Red Cross square and brought together social platforms, for equality, neighborhood associations, women’s, immigrants and LGTBI+ groups. The second column, green, started from the avenue of Fame and concentrated the defenders of education, culture, health and pensions. For its part, the third red column started from the Plaza de San Agustín and brought together those who defend labor entities, political parties, unions, consumer associations and the defense of transport. Finally, the blue column set off from the Plaza de Juan XIII with those who defend the environment, the climate, the Mar Menor and the territory. The four columns came together at the Bank of Spain, on the Gran Vía.