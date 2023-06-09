It was a semifinal of anthology until the cramps diminished the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz at the beginning of the third set. The Serbian Novak Djokovic did not forgive and beat the world number one 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1 to access his seventh definition in Paris. On Sunday he will go in search of his 23rd Grand Slam title, which would be an all-time record in men’s tennis. His opponent will be the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who beat the German Alexander Zverev.

It was a duel worthy of the Nadal-Djokovic of previous editions until the unthinkable happened. Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz suffered a bout of cramps early in the third set and Serbian Novak Djokovic took the opportunity to navigate calm waters towards the Roland Garros final.

The duel was on its way to remain in the annals of the French Open, but the physical decline from 1-1 in the third round prevented the world number one from defending his chances with the same intensity as in the first moments. Thus, Djokovic signed a resounding 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1 to reach his seventh final in Paris and go in search of being the man with the most ‘majors’ in tennis history (23, if is imposed on Sunday).

A few hours before this tragic outcome, Djokovic had started strongly in his 45th Grand Slam semifinal and had taken the first set with ease. It was then that Alcaraz calibrated his sights and began to pummel the world number 3 with his formidable right hand. They were two sets that lived up to expectations.

Djokovic, a machine at the start

Against a slightly tense Carlos Alcaraz from the challenge, Novak Djokovic started the match strongly, breaking on the Spaniard’s second serve. With his fist clenched before a Philippe-Chatrier stadium that chanted his name, ‘Nole’ rejoiced at the initial 3-1, which he calmly confirmed.

Djokovic’s machine seemed launched, but it almost stopped in his fourth turn to serve, when he offered three consecutive break chances to the Spanish prodigy. However, Alcaraz was unable to materialize them and the Serbian signed an ace to make it 5-2. There was no turning back and he took that set 6-3.

Another scenario opened up in the second set, as the heat rose, along with the intensity of the match.

A second anthology set

The crowd at the Philippe-Chatrier held its breath as the two men rewarded him with one of the most beautiful exchanges of the tournament. Serving 1-1 in the second set, Alcaraz raced forward to return just enough for a drop shot. Comfortable, Djokovic passed the ball with the certainty that the point (for 15 all) would not escape him, but the young Spaniard managed to connect a forehand, turning on his axis, which found the line. Surrendered, the Serbian joined the ovation of the entire stadium.

That level marked the entire second sleeve. Launched, Alcaraz notched his first break in the eighth game and served 5-3. But Djokovic, with his 22 major titles behind him, gave a sample of his experience and his talent to unhing the Spaniard, who delivered his service, helpless to see a fantastic backhand on the line.

Alcaraz caressed the set again when Djokovic found himself cornered by 0-40, but a new comeback allowed him to balance at 5. Far from getting frustrated, and in two very high-flying games, the native of El Palmar chained what he needed to win the second sleeve by 7-5.

Alcaraz’s cramps end the battle early

When it seemed that the duel was going on for a long time, Carlos Alcaraz winced and held his leg in pain after the initial 1-1. The concern grew when he opted for a medical time-out and, therefore, had to concede his service game, since the regulations do not authorize care in case of cramps, except for a change of ends.

Although the Spaniard accepted the strict rule, ‘Nole’ was not saved from a row from the public when the game resumed. And it is not for less: the rhythm and intensity disappeared in light of Alcaraz’s suffering. The number one in the world tried to shorten the exchanges, but he could do little. Without suspense, the Serbian quickly took the third set (6-1) against an opponent who could no longer run.

After a new medical attention, Alcaraz refused to give up. But not even the support of the public allowed him to come back against a Djokovic that he did not even have to force his talent. The effort was barely enough for him to show, once again, his fighting side.

The scenario is cruel for the Spaniard, who dreamed of succeeding Rafael Nadal on the list of Roland Garros winners. Ultimately, he risks losing his place as world number 1 to his opponent of the day should the Serb win on Sunday. But that, now, seems to matter little to Djokovic, who is going for a greater goal: to enter history by becoming the first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

Ruud beats Zverev and will face Djokovic in the final

The Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated one of the favorites of the tournament, Alexander in three sets Zverev. The final score was 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

The match lasted two hours and 11 minutes. The 2022 finalist also remained focused and confident against an opponent who was far from dominating the game.

For the second consecutive year, he will try to win one of the most coveted tournaments on the ATP circuit. He will face Novak Djokovic this Sunday, after losing to Rafael Nadal last year

Article adapted from its original in French