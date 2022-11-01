The Maradonian goal in Mexico and on Diego’s ‘birthday’, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Xavier Ablanque.
Xavier Ablanque.
It happened in Second B, with the leading role of Javier Ablanque.
November 01, 2022, 06:01 PM
Diego Maradona He had his birthday on October 30 and precisely on that day he could not have received a better tribute in Mexicoa country that saw him become champion in the 1986 World Cup.
The celebration of his ‘birthday’ took place in the match of the Sports Guadalajara in Cáceres, in which the visiting team beat their rival by a landslide, 1-4.
(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)
The great star of the meeting was the capital of ‘Depor’, as they call the Second B club, Xavier Ablanque, who converted two goals.
But the second was an anthology, because he grabbed the ball in his own field, launched himself firmly towards the rival goal, disrupted the defense, no rival could stop him and in the style of Maradona in 1986 in the goal against England, he scored.
🔝 ..
🇦🇷 Today Maradona would be 60 years old@javierablanque he did this real barbarity 🤯
How many RT to get it out on @elchiringuitotv, @jpedrerol? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WyVvF5gEAZ
– CD Guadalajara 🟣⚪️ (@deporguada) October 30, 2022
Sports
November 01, 2022, 06:01 PM
