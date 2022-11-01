Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Maradonian goal in Mexico and on Diego’s ‘birthday’, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Javier Ablanque

Xavier Ablanque.

Xavier Ablanque.

It happened in Second B, with the leading role of Javier Ablanque.

Diego Maradona He had his birthday on October 30 and precisely on that day he could not have received a better tribute in Mexicoa country that saw him become champion in the 1986 World Cup.

See also  Levante vs FC Barcelona: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and lineups

The celebration of his ‘birthday’ took place in the match of the Sports Guadalajara in Cáceres, in which the visiting team beat their rival by a landslide, 1-4.

(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)

The great star of the meeting was the capital of ‘Depor’, as they call the Second B club, Xavier Ablanque, who converted two goals.

But the second was an anthology, because he grabbed the ball in his own field, launched himself firmly towards the rival goal, disrupted the defense, no rival could stop him and in the style of Maradona in 1986 in the goal against England, he scored.

Sports

See also  The underwater turbine that Japan hopes to turn into the 'future of energy'

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Maradonian #goal #Mexico #Diegos #birthday #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Salah and Nunez give Liverpool the win, but Napoli guarantee the top

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended