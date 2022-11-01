The two teams qualified before this confrontation, but it was left to decide the first place in the group, as Liverpool needed to win by four goals to snatch the lead from Napoli..

The first half came to explain that the two teams achieved what they wanted, before the match came to life after the break when Leo Ostegaard shook the net for Liverpool before the VAR intervened to cancel the goal for offside..

Liverpool had nothing to lose, and the English team tried to finish the group stage with a victory.

Salah gave the hosts the lead five minutes before the end, then Nunez added the second goal in stoppage time.

Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool in the opening group in September was decisive in securing the top of the group.

Napoli finished the group with 15 points, like Liverpool, but it is ahead of the goal difference in direct matches.