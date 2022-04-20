After about two years, it is no longer mandatory to wear masks in Spain as part of the measures to combat the Corona virus.

Starting today, Wednesday, wearing masks became mandatory only on public transportation, in addition to nursing homes for the elderly and health care facilities.

However, experts appealed to citizens to continue to be careful and to voluntarily wear masks in closed, poorly ventilated places and crowded pedestrian areas.

The Council of Ministers decided to abolish the mandatory wearing of masks yesterday, Tuesday.

And Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias confirmed after a meeting that it was clear that the danger posed by the Corona virus had “reduced.”

This is mainly due to the high vaccination rate in Spain, which was one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the spring of 2020. It is noteworthy that about 85% of the Spanish population received doses of the virus.