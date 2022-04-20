The government wants to reduce the VAT on the supply and installation of solar panels on or in the immediate vicinity of homes to zero as of 1 January 2023. Currently, a VAT rate of 21 percent still applies, so the intervention can benefit homeowners hundreds of euros.

The intention is contained in an amendment to the law that has been submitted for public consultation today. The government does warn, however: the plan is dependent on and subject to budgetary feasibility, the results of the current consultation and an implementation review.

Since the end of last year, EU Member States have been allowed to apply a zero VAT rate to the supply and installation of solar panels on and in the immediate vicinity of private homes, housing and public and other buildings of general interest. In February, the government reported that this option is also being explored for the Netherlands.

For the time being, private holders of solar panels can fully or partially reclaim the VAT of 21 percent by registering and filing a declaration, because as a small entrepreneur they supply electricity to the energy company for a fee.

No refund needed

So now there is a concrete proposal, which sets the VAT at zero. As a result, there will be no more VAT on the purchase and installation of the solar panels, so that a refund is no longer required. This saves private individuals and the tax authorities a lot of hassle.

Ministry of Finance: “It is desirable to make use of the option of applying the zero VAT rate to the supply and installation of solar panels on or in the immediate vicinity of homes as soon as possible (as of 1 January 2023).” That is why, according to the ministry, it has been decided to propose this measure now and not to include public buildings and other buildings of general interest.

