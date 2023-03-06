Chapter 1 of the third season of “The Mandalorian” showed a curious scene of Grogu traveling in hyperspace. What happened?

The third season of “The Mandalorians” is now available on Disney+. The series based on the “Star Wars” universe, created by Jon Favreau, premiered its chapter 1 on the streaming platform and brought Pedro Pascal back as Din Djarin along with the tender Grogu. Precisely, the fan-favorite baby —also known as Baby Yoda— was the protagonist of a peculiar scene in hyperspace that has left some viewers intrigued. What happened and what is the explanation of the sequence in the 3×1 of space fiction?

The silhouettes and Grogu in hyperspace

Although the 3×1 of “The Mandalorian” brought the appearance of characters like those of the race Babu Frik, this was not the only new thing that took place in the chapter. When Mando and Grogu They travel through hyperspace, the little green-eared one manages to see something that captures his attention.

Silhouette of the purrgil in “The mandalorian”. Photo: Disney+ See also Boba Fett's Book: Star Wars Series Debuts First Clip

They are huge black silhouettes the size of a whale that seem to be swimming next to the ship driven by the bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal. But what exactly are these beings in the “Star Wars” universe?

What are the huge silhouettes that Grogu sees?

What the famous Baby Yoda sees is nothing less than the purrgil, a species of space whales with a certain degree of intelligence that travel from one star system to another.

The purrgil in their animated version of “Star Wars: rebels”. Photo: Star Wars Fandom

Considered a plague by some because they travel near starships, or as friends by others, these characters first appeared in the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels,” in which they played a crucial role in the end of season.

Will it be the last time we see them? Fans will be able to answer this question every Wednesday with the arrival of the new chapters of “The Mandalorian”.