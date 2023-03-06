A friend is a lawyer and defends a boy who has been arrested for shoplifting. Drugs were also found and seized from him. He asks his lawyer what to say if the police want to know who they belong to. Denying it is pointless, after all, he had them with him. So his lawyer advises him: “Just say: they are mine.” If the detective does indeed want to know who owned the drugs found on him, the boy replies: “They belong to my lawyer.”

