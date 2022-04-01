Via The Hollywood Reporter (THR) it was reported that “The Mandalorian”, the series of the Star Wars universe, maintains the best numbers of Disney Plusand that not even the productions of Marvel Studios they have been able to overcome it, since it has around 14.5 billion minutes viewed during 2020, 8.4 billion of these belong to the eight weeks of broadcast of season 2 (although the figure includes both seasons).

How did THR report the news?

“None of the Marvel shows have made it past any of the seasons of “The Mandalorian” in terms of total viewing time, although Loki was close during its first season in June and July.

“The six-episode season drew 5.23 billion minutes of viewing time and was the first (and only, so far) Marvel series to top 1 billion minutes in a single week. By virtue of its shortest episode order, Loki had the highest average viewing time of any TV series. Marvel or starwarswith just under 872 million minutes per episode in its six weeks,” added The Hollywood Reporter.

None of the Marvel shows have surpassed any of “The Mandalorian” seasons. Photo: Disney Plus.

What were the least watched series?

THR also indicated that “Hawk Eye” and “The Book of Boba Fett” they have turned out to be the least watched series of their respective brands, which is curious if we take into account that both were broadcast in a row in the same window. The Star Wars bounty hunter-centric series saw a steady increase week over week showing growing interest from the public (save for a drop in episode 3).

The third season of “The Mandalorian” has already finished its recordings. Photo: Composition / Disney Plus.

