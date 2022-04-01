Minister of Security and Justice Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) must come up with a new proposal within four weeks for a better collective labor agreement for the police, otherwise even stronger actions will follow next summer, which ‘will be a nuisance’ to citizens, the police unions say. “The understaffing in the workplace is unprecedented.”

The four major police unions ACP, ANPV, Equipe and NPB have been at loggerheads for months with the cabinet, which in their view does not want to meet their demands for a new police collective labor agreement. Frustrations within the police are running high and have already led to various actions in recent months. The most appealing example is the lack of fines for minor traffic offences, as a result of which the cabinet has already lost several million euros in fines.

In The Hague, they seem to care little about it for the time being. "Unfortunately, this tactic did not have an accelerating effect on decision-making within the brand new cabinet," says Maarten Brink, coordinator of the police actions. "New ministers are subject to a period of two months to become familiar with this iron law, and the actions of the unions turned out to be unable to change anything."

Dangerous

The absence of a new collective labor agreement is dangerous, the unions say, because the high workload and understaffing in the workplace can mean that the police cannot (or no longer) be present everywhere. Over the next four weeks, the negotiators and policy officers will once again look ‘very concentrated’ on all the improvements in employment conditions that have been put on the table in recent months.

At the beginning of next month there should be a clear agreement package. That package will be presented by the unions to their members almost immediately. If the package is rejected, the negotiations will be considered a failure and the way will be cleared for strong collective bargaining actions that will take place from the end of May. The Dutch should think of strikes during concerts, festivals or sports competitions. There is a risk that these events cannot take place as a result.

Capacity in 2025

Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz believes that appreciation for the police should partly be reflected in the results of the collective labor agreement, she said earlier during a debate in the House of Representatives. Yeşilgöz said he spoke to officers 'almost daily'. She believes that politicians should recognize how great the pressure is on the police. "It touches me when you see how hard they work for our safety and how much misery and dredge they get." She warned that police capacity may not be ready until 2025.

