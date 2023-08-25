The managing director of health area I (La Arrixaca), Francisco Soriano, will leave office next week to assume the Management of the Doctor Balmis University General Hospital in Alicante. As LA VERDAD has been able to confirm, Soriano has already submitted his resignation to the Murcian Health Service (SMS). For now, the management of La Arrixaca and its health area will be assumed by the second step: the medical director, Juana Fernández; the Director of Nursing, Javier Iniesta, and the Director of Management, Clara Miranda.

Francisco Soriano thus follows in the wake of the former managing director of the SMS, Francisco Ponce, signed by the PP of the Valencian Community as number 2 (autonomous secretary) of the Ministry of Health. In fact, the two managers have been close collaborators for years. Both have known each other since their first professional steps in Elda and Petrer, the Alicante towns from which they come.

Soriano was managing director of area V (Altiplano), a time during which he signed Ponce as his medical director. Subsequently, Ponce was promoted to the Management of the Murcian Health Service, and one of his first decisions was to elevate Soriano to the management of La Arrixaca, the main hospital in the Region. Now, everything indicates that the position of Francisco Ponce in the Ministry has been decisive for the election of Soriano as the new manager of the General Hospital of Alicante.

Francisco Soriano was also deputy director of Human Resources of the SMS. Previously, he held various positions in the Valencian Community, where he now returns. He was managing director of the Alicante-San Juan Health Department.

The acting Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, thanked Francisco Soriano this Friday for his “dedication and effort” during his time at the helm of La Arrixaca, “where his work has contributed to this hospital continuing to be a regional and national benchmark “.

Juan Antonio Marqués, to the Hospital of San Juan



But Francisco Soriano and Francisco Ponce are not the only managers who make the leap to the Valencian Community. As LA VERDAD has been able to confirm, the deputy general director of Healthcare Quality of the SMS, Juan Antonio Marqués, will also resign next week to go to Alicante. In this case, to the Management of the San Juan de Alicante University Hospital. Marqués has a long management career, which in fact already led him to positions of responsibility in Alicante during the PP governments.

In 2015, and after the political change in the Valencian Community, Marqués returned to Murcian health, where he had started his career, to lead La Arrixaca. Subsequently, he also held the Reina Sofía Management, until his appointment as deputy director of Healthcare Quality.

Pending the constitution of the new regional government, the Murcian Health Service continues without a manager and, as of next week, also without the head of La Arrixaca and without deputy director of Healthcare Quality. Francisco Ponce left the SMS in mid-June, after having combined his position with Petrer’s mayoral candidacy for the PP. He lost the municipal elections, but was rescued by Carlos Mazón, the president of the Generalitat, for the Ministry. Now, with Soriano and Marqués, there are already three senior Murcian health officials signed by the new government of the PP and Vox in the Valencian Community.