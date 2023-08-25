













To commemorate the number of downloads, Pokémon Sleep is rewarding users with a special gift. To achieve this, in principle you must have the application updated to version 1.0.6. If so, you could get as a bonus:

1000 dream points.

A camping ticket.

Three ingredient tickets.

Five poke biscuits.

In addition, the commemoration of the 10 million downloads of Pokémon Sleep also carries an update that Includes general bug fixes. It even adds a night mode for glowing loading screens, and improves graphics quality levels.

The new version increases the “conditions to meet bedtime”, so it seems that we will have to pay more attention to details, since the system will be more punctual.

How do you play pokemon sleep?

The official description reads the following:

“Leave your cell phone near the pillow when you go to bed to keep track of your sleep cycle and record the data. The more you sleep, the higher your score will be when you wake up and more Pokémon you will find around Snorlax. Your sleep cycle will fall into one of three types of sleep (light, medium, or deep) and Pokémon with a pattern similar to yours will appear alongside Snorlax.

You might even come across a Pokémon sleeping in an unusual position! Each Pokémon has different sleeping positions. Can you discover them all and complete your DormiDex?

Have fun sleeping thanks to this video game that debuted in July 2023.

