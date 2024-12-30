Milan confirmed this Monday the dismissal of its until now coach Paulo Fonseca, who leaves the reins of the Rossoneri team. The club issued a statement in this regard shortly after the Portuguese himself revealed it in statements after the match against Roma (1-1) at San Siro.

This is what the text with the announcement states: “Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved of his duties as coach of the men’s first team. The club thanks Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the best in his future projects.”

After a meeting with directors of the Milan entity, Fonseca explained that he was already “out of Milan”: “That’s life. My conscience is clear, I did everything I could.” The team is eighth in Serie A with 27 points, 14 points away from the lead and eight from the Champions League.

The name that sounds most strongly to replace him is Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese has also been without a team since the summer, when he left Porto. Conceicao had played for Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan, among other teams.