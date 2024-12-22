Until a few years ago, Finding a makeup base that really met all my expectations seemed impossible. Either it was too heavy, or it didn’t last long enough, or the shades it offered didn’t match mine, or most importantly: it wasn’t compatible with my atopic and ultra-delicate skin. That frustration was what led me to find the perfect base after a friend with very similar problems to mine patched it up for me; and now, I am the one who is recommending it to everyone around me.

At first, It didn’t convince me too much when I found out its price, even though my friend spoke highly of it, because to be honest, I had never used a makeup base that cost more than 15 euros before; and this one I’m going to talk about today can exceed 40.

But over time, I’ve learned that you don’t play with your skin, and even more so in my case, I have suffered from dermatitis since I was born and breakouts on my face are my daily life, although I still love dozens of ‘low cost’ makeup products and I know that they are suitable for my skin. And since I’m not going to do without makeup, something I love, I jumped into the pool.

Light, with SPF and a very natural finish: this is the makeup base that has conquered my atopic skin

Finally, guided by my friend and the dermatologist who has treated me since I was a child, I tried the long-lasting makeup base ‘Natural Double Wear Sheer Matte’, by Estée Lauder and, just as I had been warned, it was a complete success. In fact, it’s so light that everyone believes I don’t wear foundation when I apply it because, in addition, It blends perfectly with my skin tone and, as I have been able to verify in my friends, in theirs too.

Long-lasting makeup base 'Natural Double Wear Sheer Matte', by Estée Lauder





That is to say, that Covers imperfections, small pimples and redness quite well but it does not feel excessively heavy or greasy to be able to do it, but rather, quite the opposite. In fact, I like to describe it as “a second skin”, precisely because it is light to the touch and has a very natural finish, given that It is matte and takes care of controlling shine.

Furthermore, two other reasons why I always recommend this Estée Lauder foundation (which is available in Primor for 31.95 euros), is on the one hand, because lasts intact for hours, even on extremely hot days; and on the other, because contains SPF 20 and, since I have been a beauty journalist, I have deeply internalized the importance of applying sun protection on our face every day, even though we wake up to a gray winter day.





