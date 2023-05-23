This is after years of work and diligence, to be able to reserve a seat for Sudan, for the first time in its history, at the Cannes Festival.

In the “Debbie C” hall of the Cannes International Film Festival, France, the event was Sudanese par excellence on Saturday, when the film’s heroes climbed for the first time on the stage of the hall to present the film that was shown in the framework of the “Un Certain Regard” competition, which is considered among the most important competitions of the Cannes Festival.

This picture of a group of Sudanese youths dressed in the best traditional clothes constituted a special address for the challenge and determination of Sudan to move forward despite the war conditions that still besieged it.

Since the announcement by the Executive Director of the Cannes Film Festival, Terry Fremon, of the list of films that will form the competition program for the 76th session of the festival “from May 17 to 27, 2023”, attention has been directed to the movie “Goodbye Julia” as one of the most prominent films expected this year.

The drums of war were beating

The story of the film revolves around the story of a Sudanese singer, who is married to a rich man in Sudan.

The main roles in the film were played by theater actress and singer Iman Youssef, Sudanese actor Nizar Juma, and actress and model Cyran Riak.

About this experience, the film’s producer, Amjad Abu El-Ela, talks to Sky News Arabia, saying:

It is the first time in the history of Sudanese cinema that we are participating in the Cannes Film Festival.

On a personal level, it was a special experience in my life.

It was a dream that came true thanks to the concerted efforts of the Sudanese youth who love the seventh art.

The film is an epic of hope and the future amidst the challenges of the political situation that Sudan is experiencing today.

Achieving it in this way suggests that the artistic future of Sudan still exists and that tomorrow will inevitably be better. Especially in light of the difficult circumstances that faced the filmmakers, as Abu El-Ela explains.

We filmed in smooth conditions, despite the conditions of war and protests

The war had not broken out when we filmed in December, but we felt that it was imminent at any moment

The realization of this film is a real and great adventure that we lived with determination, will and challenge.

An entire nation wishes to divide

For the film team, the story of “Julia” and the details of the script that tries to read the situation in Sudan from several historical, political and social angles is something worth adventuring, after the director of the work moved towards writing the script of the film, under the influence of the results of the 2011 referendum, in which about 100 people voted. 99% of voters favor the secession of Southern Sudan.

Kordofani says that when the results of the referendum were announced, he felt that life had stopped, and that something big had happened to Sudan.

In one instant an entire nation announced that it wished to divide.

In this way, the film attempted to address many of the sensitive issues that Sudan suffers from, including tribalism, racism, and prejudice.

Today, Amjad Abu El-Ela is considered one of the most prominent Arab filmmakers, since he won as a director the “Lion of the Future” award at the “Venice International Film Festival” for his film “You Will Die at Twenty”.

Today, the Cannes Festival announces the birth of a promising director, named Mohamed Kordofani, who is coming to cinema from the world of aviation.

Before directing this film, Kordofani made several short films, including “Gone and Never Returned” in 2015 and “Nercok”.