The “Make a Wish” Foundation announced that it had reached the number 6,000 in its noble humanitarian career by fulfilling the wish of the 14-year-old girl Iqbal to obtain a piano so that she could play her favorite pieces of music and develop her playing skills professionally.

The journey of fulfilling the wish began in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts “ADMAF”, through Iqbal’s visit with the Foundation’s staff to the Art Center at New York University to meet the international musician Zang Huxin, who welcomed her by giving her some lessons on how to play and the correct way of hand movement, and in the evening they were accompanied Iqbal with her family in a limousine to attend a wonderful concert by the creative musician, and enjoy listening to his distinctive pieces of music and taking pictures with the musician for unforgettable memories.

The next day, the Foundation surprised Iqbal with the arrival of the professional piano at her family’s home, which drew feelings of happiness on her face along with indescribable laughter of joy.

The founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, said: We are pleased to cooperate with the Achievement of a Wish Foundation in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of children, whom the Foundation has devoted its humanitarian giving to serving them and fulfilling their demands and needs, with what this matter reflects of the importance of solidarity, teamwork, humanitarian giving, and a joint societal role for investment. In the talents of young people, refining and developing them.

She added that the Abu Dhabi Festival seeks to strengthen its partnership with the community, through its educational community program, and provides opportunities to learn arts and music, and to learn about its unlimited potential, under the direct supervision of major international artists participating in the festival.

For his part, Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, thanked Hoda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, the Abu Dhabi Foundation for Culture and Arts, New York University Abu Dhabi and the international musician Zhang Huxin, for their support of the Foundation’s noble mission and contribution to fulfilling Iqbal’s wish.

He said: We are proud that the number 6000 is not just an arithmetic number, it represents a flame of hope, strength and happiness that has been ignited in the hearts of 6000 families towards a bright future that carries with it optimism that the next is better, God willing.

He added, “We are pleased to fulfill Iqbal’s wish and give her the courage to continue the journey of treatment with a strong will. The love of music and playing carry with them her aspirations for a happy tomorrow, and success in overcoming the period of illness.” We hope that we will be able, with the inexhaustible support of the good people on the land of the Emirates, to continue our noble humanitarian path in fulfilling more wishes for sick children.

The Iqbal family extended its thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the “Make a Wish” Foundation and those in charge of it, stressing that the fulfillment of Iqbal’s wish will be a bright light of hope that will illuminate her coming days in the long term, and enhance her ability to overcome the period of illness and treatment, leading to a happy and comfortable life.