Square Enix has released a new video Of Final Fantasy 16the second dedicated to the Torgal dog, which shows us a characteristic that strongly recalls the older generation of gaming machines.

The video itself, attached to the tweet below, demonstrates a specific feature of Torgal: tell us the way to go to advance in the game. Apparently just press a button and Clive’s best friend, the protagonist, will become a living satellite navigator. Watching the short clip until the end, however, a very interesting detail about him did not escape: Torgal shows Clive a passage where the hero passes through a scripted sequence.

Of course it’s not a big deal. Indeed, what happens is not really a problem in itself. Except that, if you remember, when the new generation of consoles was presented it was said that one of the main innovations, due to the super speed of the SSD readers, it was precisely the possibility for developers not to have to resort to similar bottlenecks to mask the data loading of subsequent areas. Instead, it seems that Final Fantasy 16 will resort to these tricks.

Moreover, it must also be considered that bottlenecks such are also acceptable in adventure games, because they account for the effort involved in exploring often inhospitable environments. Too bad that marketing has decided to connote them in some negative way, affecting the collective imagination and creating prejudices.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 exclusive. Here you can find the first video starring the Torgal dog.