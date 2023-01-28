An ending that still stings, even after 32 years. What is the Netflix movie with Macaulay Culkin about?

In the great showcase of films and series of Netflix, there are a hundred titles that can make you cry. We had already talked about the moving “Perro perdido” and the underrated “The reason to be with you”, two films made for dog lovers. But this time, we turn that trend on its head and go straight to Macaulay Culkin, who has a tape that for 32 years continues to cause tears for its emotional ending (and we are not talking about “My poor little angel”). What is it about?

Macaulay Culkin on Netflix: his movie that will make you cry

It was launched in 1991 and left in the minds of lovers of the nineties the tender image of two children joining their lips. We refer to “My first kiss” (My girl), film in which he starred Macaulay Culkin beside Anna Chlumsky, when I was just a 10 year old boy.

His success in “My poor little angel” (Home Alone) led him to world stardom, but this tape catapulted him even more for his brilliant performance. However, what those who saw this tape remember the most is the end of it, one as unexpected as it is heartbreaking.

What happens at the end of “My First Kiss”?

“My first kiss” tells the story of thomas and vada, a couple of children who begin to hang out and develop such a strong bond of friendship to the point of giving each other a little kiss in one of the most remembered scenes of the film.

But the moment that really immortalized this movie was the ending. the little girl loses the ring that his mother had given him before she died, so, together with the other protagonist, they begin to search for him in a forest without success.

Macaulay Culkin at the end of "My First Kiss." Photo: Columbia Pictures

Willing to see Vada happy, Thomas returns to the forest again and manages to find the ring near him. a beehive and is stung by them. The sad thing about this? The little one was allergic to these stings, which is why he dies as a result.

The funeral scene with the girl looking at him inside the coffin destroyed fans. And it all ends with an emotional poem by Vada, who says: “You thought that when you died you didn’t see him anymore, but you will always carry him in your heart.”