Collins stars in the story of a daughter he will meet his father’s biggest secret. Now, she must take charge of a macabre inheritance.

As is usual, Netflix It releases new movies and series every week for the taste of its users. If a few days ago titles like “Puss in Boots”, “Jung-E”, “Pinocchio” and more were popular, now a plot starring Lily Collins, star of “Emily in Paris”, has reached streaming. We refer to “Inheritance” (Inheritance).

Collins returns to the cinema to be part of a thriller that is already in the top 10 most viewed tapes in Peru. On this occasion, leave the glamor of fashion aside to be part of a plot in which a family secret will be exposed.

What is “Inheritance” about?

“The Inheritance” is a mystery film that introduces us to Lauren (Collins), a woman to whom her father, a renowned tycoon, leaves part of his inheritance. Among the things she now owns, she is given the keys to a bunker that is hidden in her family home. Thinking they were valuables, she goes and finds a secret that could destroy her family’s reputation: there is a man in chains who demands to be released.

Lily Collins plays Lauren in "Inheritance."

Cast of “Inheritance”

In addition to Collins, “The Inheritance” stars:

simonpegg

Connie Nielsen

Chace Crawford

Mark Richardson

Michael Beach

Patrick Warburton

