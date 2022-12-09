Showbiz and fans continue to celebrate the commitment of Julian Gil 52 and Valeria Marin 32 years old, because the way he asked her to marry him was the most romantic from the Qatar desert, where the two stars are working for the Soccer World Cup.

But there has also been a lot of talk about the luxurious engagement ring that Julian Gil, originally from Argentina, gave to his fiancée Valeria Marín, born in Mexico City, and that is that the base of said piece is as thin as her finger, giving it a discreet touch, but the jewel itself is spectacular for its good size. In addition to looking crystal clear like water.

And it is that the actress has not stopped wearing her emblematic jewel at all times, since in her stories she has been told that said piece looks spectacular on her finger, so they hope to see her soon dressed as a bride in the spectacular wedding of which is not yet detailed.

“Our @juliangil is getting married hahaha @valmarin_r is that he doesn’t believe it, I’m dying, what a thrill”, “So much so that he joked about the matter and for everything that he has gone through that she could not believe it! Congratulations to both! They deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Long live love!!”, write the networks when they see the beautiful image.

Another of the things that have captivated about this beautiful couple is that they always show off their love above all, since they have had a wonderful time, from trips together to romantic dinners.