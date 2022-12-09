YouTube channel eli_handle_b strikes again, with another one mash-up videos which mixes, in this case, scenes from God of War to some gods Sopranoswith Tony Soprano in particular having obvious paternity issues with Atreus.

The video is another small comedy masterpiece from the author who previously showed us Detroit: Become Human meeting “The Naked Gun” and Ace Ventura grappling with the world of The Witcher 3, among others.

The self-defined “meme maker” has therefore also faced God of War, coming out very well thanks to the particular mix between the paternity problems of Kratos and those of Tony Soprano, similar in their own way.

While the protagonist of God of War has to live with his past and the difficulty of talking about it to his son, the protagonist of the Sopranos has practically the same problem, but linked to a decidedly different situation, however demonstrating a certain commonality in terms of paternity issues.

The result is a practically perfect superimposition of one character on the other, which once again demonstrates this youtuber’s ability to build a sort of narrative using video clips taken from things that have nothing to do with each other. other. Or maybe yes?